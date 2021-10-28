Fiverr International (FVRR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $174.02, marking a -1.66% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.98%.

Heading into today, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had lost 0.38% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57% in that time.

FVRR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 10, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.03, down 75% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $70.9 million, up 35.44% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $285.92 million, which would represent changes of -93.1% and +50.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FVRR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FVRR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, FVRR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11796.67. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 57.33, so we one might conclude that FVRR is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

