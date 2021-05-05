Fiverr International (FVRR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $183.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -4.06% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FVRR as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 6, 2021. On that day, FVRR is projected to report earnings of -$0.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $64.62 million, up 89.21% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $286.39 million. These totals would mark changes of +75.86% and +51.12%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FVRR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FVRR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, FVRR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 378.3. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 59.96, which means FVRR is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

