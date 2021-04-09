Fiverr International (FVRR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Fiverr International (FVRR) closed the most recent trading day at $226.65, moving -1.07% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.77% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had lost 4.67% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.34% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FVRR as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, FVRR is projected to report earnings of -$0.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $64.62 million, up 89.21% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $286.39 million, which would represent changes of +75.86% and +51.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FVRR should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FVRR currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that FVRR has a Forward P/E ratio of 432.16 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 62.61.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

