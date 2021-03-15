Fiverr International (FVRR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $241.31, marking a -1.05% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had lost 19.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.97%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.36%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FVRR as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, FVRR is projected to report earnings of -$0.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $64.62 million, up 89.21% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $286.39 million. These totals would mark changes of +75.86% and +51.12%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FVRR should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 416.67% lower. FVRR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that FVRR has a Forward P/E ratio of 481.34 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 50.4.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FVRR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.