Fiverr International (FVRR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $36.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.67% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had lost 6.16% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.55% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Fiverr International as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 4, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.09, down 52.63% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $86.62 million, up 15.09% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $355.56 million. These totals would mark changes of -35% and +19.45%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Fiverr International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Fiverr International is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 94.97. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.94, which means Fiverr International is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.