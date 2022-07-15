Fiverr International (FVRR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $31.17, marking a -0.54% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.92%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had lost 3.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.54%.

Fiverr International will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 4, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Fiverr International to post earnings of $0.09 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 52.63%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $86.62 million, up 15.09% from the year-ago period.

FVRR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $355.56 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -35% and +19.45%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Fiverr International is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Fiverr International is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 80.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.32, so we one might conclude that Fiverr International is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FVRR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

