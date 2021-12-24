Fiverr International (FVRR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Fiverr International (FVRR) closed the most recent trading day at $117.27, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had lost 19.32% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.87% in that time.

Fiverr International will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Fiverr International is projected to report earnings of $0.11 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $76.97 million, up 37.72% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $294.87 million. These totals would mark changes of -62.07% and +55.6%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Fiverr International is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Fiverr International currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 1066.09. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 51.88.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

