Fiverr International (FVRR) Stock Moves 1.67%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Fiverr International (FVRR) was up +1.67% at $23.13. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.47%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.16%.

The online marketplace for freelance services's shares have seen a decrease of 10.22% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Fiverr International in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.7, indicating a 9.38% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $108.04 million, up 8.44% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.8 per share and a revenue of $432.78 million, representing changes of +17.65% and +10.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Fiverr International. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Fiverr International currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Fiverr International is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.14. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 22.82.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Fiverr International (FVRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.