Fiverr International (FVRR) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know

Fiverr International (FVRR) closed the latest trading day at $33.39, indicating a -0.3% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.83%.

The online marketplace for freelance services's stock has climbed by 14.97% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.17%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Fiverr International in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.72, reflecting a 24.14% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $107.67 million, up 13.74% from the prior-year quarter.

FVRR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.82 per share and revenue of $433.23 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.49% and +10.67%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.18% lower. Fiverr International is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Fiverr International is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.9. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 25.16.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Fiverr International (FVRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.