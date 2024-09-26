Fiverr International (FVRR) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Fiverr International (FVRR) standing at $25.36, reflecting a -1.78% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had gained 6.34% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.71% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Fiverr International in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.62, indicating a 12.73% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $96.37 million, up 4.15% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.36 per share and a revenue of $385.29 million, representing changes of +21.03% and +6.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Fiverr International is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Fiverr International is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.93. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.32.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FVRR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

