Fiverr International (FVRR) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Fiverr International (FVRR) reached $24.68, with a -1.36% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had lost 2.42% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.56% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Fiverr International in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 7, 2025. On that day, Fiverr International is projected to report earnings of $0.67 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 28.85%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $105.53 million, indicating a 12.84% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.88 per share and a revenue of $426.19 million, demonstrating changes of +21.01% and +8.87%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.18% lower. Fiverr International currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Fiverr International is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.7. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.17, which means Fiverr International is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Fiverr International (FVRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

