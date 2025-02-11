Fiverr International (FVRR) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Fiverr International (FVRR) closed the latest trading day at $31.55, indicating a -1.71% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.36%.

Shares of the online marketplace for freelance services have appreciated by 0.53% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Fiverr International in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 19, 2025. On that day, Fiverr International is projected to report earnings of $0.69 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.21%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $101.26 million, up 10.66% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Fiverr International is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Fiverr International is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.96, which means Fiverr International is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, finds itself in the top 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

