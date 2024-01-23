Fiverr International (FVRR) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $27.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.94% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.43%.

The online marketplace for freelance services's stock has climbed by 0.64% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.4% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.08%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Fiverr International in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 22, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.52, up 100% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $92.38 million, up 11.13% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Fiverr International is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Fiverr International is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.98. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.07.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.