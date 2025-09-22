Fiverr International (FVRR) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $25.34, marking a -4.99% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.7%.

The online marketplace for freelance services's shares have seen an increase of 12.91% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Fiverr International in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.7, signifying a 9.38% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $108.04 million, indicating a 8.44% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.8 per share and a revenue of $432.78 million, signifying shifts of +17.65% and +10.55%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.69% higher within the past month. Fiverr International is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Fiverr International's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.54. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 21.17.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

