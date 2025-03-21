Fiverr International (FVRR) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Fiverr International (FVRR) closed the most recent trading day at $25.69, moving -0.73% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.08%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.08%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.52%.

Shares of the online marketplace for freelance services witnessed a loss of 7.07% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 9.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.33%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Fiverr International in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.67, showcasing a 28.85% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $105.8 million, up 13.13% from the prior-year quarter.

FVRR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.92 per share and revenue of $432.11 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.69% and +10.38%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.73% higher within the past month. At present, Fiverr International boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Fiverr International is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.86. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.86.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FVRR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Fiverr International (FVRR)

