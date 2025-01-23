Fiverr International (FVRR) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Fiverr International (FVRR) ended the recent trading session at $31.52, demonstrating a -1.68% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.53% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

The the stock of online marketplace for freelance services has fallen by 3.84% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.69%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Fiverr International in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.69, indicating a 23.21% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $101.26 million, indicating a 10.66% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Fiverr International is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Fiverr International is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.53. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.42.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 70, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

