Fiverr International (FVRR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fiverr International Ltd (Symbol: FVRR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.49, changing hands as low as $33.71 per share. Fiverr International Ltd shares are currently trading off about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FVRR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FVRR's low point in its 52 week range is $26.1551 per share, with $58.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.83.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: Bill Ackman Stock Picks
AFI shares outstanding history
TRMB shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.