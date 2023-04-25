Fiverr International (FVRR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fiverr International Ltd (Symbol: FVRR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.49, changing hands as low as $33.71 per share. Fiverr International Ltd shares are currently trading off about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FVRR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FVRR's low point in its 52 week range is $26.1551 per share, with $58.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.83.

