Fiverr International (FVRR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Fiverr International Ltd (Symbol: FVRR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.00, changing hands as low as $34.55 per share. Fiverr International Ltd shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FVRR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FVRR's low point in its 52 week range is $26.1551 per share, with $83.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.04.

