Fiverr International (FVRR) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $10.03, marking a -1.28% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.37% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.84%.

Heading into today, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had lost 4.6% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.7%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Fiverr International in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.63, indicating a 1.56% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $104.35 million, showing a 2.64% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.22 per share and a revenue of $403.62 million, representing changes of -24.75% and -6.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Fiverr International presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, Fiverr International is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 4.58. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.33, so one might conclude that Fiverr International is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 172, this industry ranks in the bottom 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fiverr International (FVRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.