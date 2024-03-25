Fiverr International (FVRR) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $21.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.51% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had lost 6.65% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Fiverr International in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Fiverr International is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 44.44%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $92.45 million, indicating a 5.1% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.39 per share and a revenue of $383.28 million, indicating changes of +22.56% and +6.06%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Fiverr International. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 30.19% upward. Fiverr International is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Fiverr International is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.06. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.11, which means Fiverr International is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

