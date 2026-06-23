Fiverr International (FVRR) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Fiverr International (FVRR) closed the most recent trading day at $10.15, moving +2.11% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.44%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.22%.

Shares of the online marketplace for freelance services witnessed a loss of 10.37% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 6.89%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.08%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Fiverr International in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.52, reflecting a 24.64% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $100.38 million, down 7.61% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.19 per share and a revenue of $403.86 million, indicating changes of -25.76% and -6.28%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 7.83% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Fiverr International holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at valuation, Fiverr International is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.54. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.58, which means Fiverr International is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, placing it within the bottom 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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