Fiverr International (FVRR) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Fiverr International (FVRR) ending at $23.97, denoting a +1.22% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.87%.

Shares of the online marketplace for freelance services have depreciated by 5.62% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 7.71% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 5.59%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Fiverr International in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.67, up 28.85% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $105.8 million, reflecting a 13.13% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.92 per share and a revenue of $432.11 million, representing changes of +22.69% and +10.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Fiverr International. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Fiverr International is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Fiverr International currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.05, which means Fiverr International is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

