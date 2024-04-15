Fiverr International (FVRR) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Fiverr International (FVRR) ended the recent trading session at $20.11, demonstrating a +0.25% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.79%.

Heading into today, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had lost 6.13% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Fiverr International will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.52, indicating a 44.44% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $92.45 million, up 5.1% from the year-ago period.

FVRR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.39 per share and revenue of $383.28 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.56% and +6.06%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Fiverr International boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Fiverr International is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.4. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.18 for its industry.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

