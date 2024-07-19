Fiverr International (FVRR) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $22.80, marking a -1.47% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.81%.

The online marketplace for freelance services's stock has climbed by 6.34% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Fiverr International in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 31, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.58, showcasing a 18.37% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $94.69 million, indicating a 5.93% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.31 per share and revenue of $384.67 million, indicating changes of +18.46% and +6.45%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Fiverr International is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Fiverr International is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.02. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.11 of its industry.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

