Fiverr International (FVRR) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Fiverr International (FVRR) ended the recent trading session at $19.63, demonstrating a -0.96% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.88%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.56%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had lost 13.11% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.57% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Fiverr International in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 9, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.52, reflecting a 44.44% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $92.45 million, indicating a 5.1% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.39 per share and a revenue of $383.28 million, indicating changes of +22.56% and +6.06%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Fiverr International. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Fiverr International is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Fiverr International has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.3 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.45, so one might conclude that Fiverr International is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Fiverr International (FVRR)

