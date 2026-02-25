Fiverr International (FVRR) Price Target Decreased by 43.60% to 18.47

The average one-year price target for Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) has been revised to $18.47 / share. This is a decrease of 43.60% from the prior estimate of $32.75 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $33.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.03% from the latest reported closing price of $11.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fiverr International. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 8.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FVRR is 0.14%, an increase of 11.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.13% to 26,234K shares. The put/call ratio of FVRR is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,490K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,690K shares , representing a decrease of 8.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FVRR by 26.29% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,519K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,519K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,441K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,441K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FVRR by 23.85% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,116K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,041K shares , representing an increase of 6.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FVRR by 87.69% over the last quarter.

