Fiverr International (FVRR) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $21.11, marking a +1.49% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had lost 1.28% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 2% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Fiverr International in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 9, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.52, reflecting a 44.44% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $92.45 million, up 5.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.39 per share and revenue of $383.28 million. These totals would mark changes of +22.56% and +6.06%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Fiverr International is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Fiverr International is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.72. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.19.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, finds itself in the top 14% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

