Fiverr International (FVRR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Fiverr International (FVRR) closed the most recent trading day at $23.81, moving +1.45% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.83%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had lost 17.24% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.84% in that time.

Fiverr International will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.49, up 133.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $91.11 million, up 10.38% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.84 per share and revenue of $361.94 million. These totals would mark changes of +159.15% and +7.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Fiverr International is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Fiverr International is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.76. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.82.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FVRR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

