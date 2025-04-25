Fiverr International (FVRR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Fiverr International (FVRR) standing at $26.92, reflecting a +1.05% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had gained 6.26% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Fiverr International in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 7, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.67, up 28.85% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $105.53 million, up 12.84% from the year-ago period.

FVRR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.88 per share and revenue of $426.19 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.01% and +8.87%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Fiverr International. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.18% lower. Fiverr International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Fiverr International is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.27. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.5 for its industry.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fiverr International (FVRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.