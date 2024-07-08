Fiverr International (FVRR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Fiverr International (FVRR) closed the latest trading day at $23.56, indicating a +0.47% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.28%.

Shares of the online marketplace for freelance services have depreciated by 4.4% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.08%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Fiverr International in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, up 18.37% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $94.69 million, up 5.93% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.31 per share and a revenue of $384.67 million, demonstrating changes of +18.46% and +6.45%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Fiverr International is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Fiverr International is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.15. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.92, so one might conclude that Fiverr International is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, finds itself in the top 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

