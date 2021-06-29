Fiverr International (FVRR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $252.15, marking a +0.61% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had gained 22.07% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FVRR as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.13, up 30% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $74.57 million, up 58.21% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $307.02 million. These totals would mark changes of +48.28% and +62%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FVRR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FVRR is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, FVRR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 578.35. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 55.37.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FVRR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.