Fiverr International (FVRR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $203.91, marking a +0.6% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had gained 21.63% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.12% in that time.

FVRR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, FVRR is projected to report earnings of $0.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 30%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $74.57 million, up 58.21% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $307.02 million, which would represent changes of +48.28% and +62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FVRR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FVRR is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note FVRR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 467.75. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 57.44.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

