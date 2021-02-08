Fiverr International (FVRR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $279.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.9% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had gained 24.39% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.41% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FVRR as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 18, 2021. In that report, analysts expect FVRR to post earnings of $0.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 250%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $53.95 million, up 82.68% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FVRR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FVRR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that FVRR has a Forward P/E ratio of 364.1 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 55.45.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.