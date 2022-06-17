Fiverr International (FVRR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $33.28 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.96% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had lost 17.7% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.32% in that time.

Fiverr International will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Fiverr International is projected to report earnings of $0.09 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 52.63%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $86.91 million, up 15.48% from the prior-year quarter.

FVRR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $357.52 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -31.67% and +20.11%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Fiverr International currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Fiverr International is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 79.61. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.78, which means Fiverr International is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

