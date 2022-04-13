Fiverr International (FVRR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Fiverr International (FVRR) closed the most recent trading day at $67.87, moving +1.94% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had gained 11.64% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.63% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Fiverr International as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Fiverr International to post earnings of $0.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 500%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $86.4 million, up 26.46% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $376.92 million. These totals would mark changes of -3.33% and +26.63%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Fiverr International is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Fiverr International is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 114.79. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.37, which means Fiverr International is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.