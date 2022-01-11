Fiverr International (FVRR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $97.23, marking a +1.76% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.92% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had lost 22.55% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Fiverr International as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.11, down 8.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $76.97 million, up 37.72% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Fiverr International currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Fiverr International's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 114.43. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.93, which means Fiverr International is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.