Fiverr International (FVRR) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Fiverr International (FVRR) ended the recent trading session at $23.20, demonstrating a +1.05% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.86%.

Shares of the online marketplace for freelance services have depreciated by 9.18% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.39%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.45%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Fiverr International in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 5, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.7, reflecting a 9.38% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $108.04 million, indicating a 8.44% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.8 per share and revenue of $432.78 million. These totals would mark changes of +17.65% and +10.55%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Fiverr International is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Fiverr International is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.21. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.26 of its industry.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

