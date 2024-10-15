Fiverr International (FVRR) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Fiverr International (FVRR) ending at $23.51, denoting a +1.73% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.76% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.75%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.01%.

The online marketplace for freelance services's stock has dropped by 7.23% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Fiverr International in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 30, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.62, indicating a 12.73% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $96.37 million, showing a 4.15% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.36 per share and revenue of $385.29 million, which would represent changes of +21.03% and +6.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Fiverr International holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Fiverr International is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.78. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.8.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 59, this industry ranks in the top 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

