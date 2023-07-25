Fiverr International (FVRR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $28.60, marking a +0.25% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had gained 13.17% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Fiverr International will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2023. On that day, Fiverr International is projected to report earnings of $0.41 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 241.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $89.16 million, up 4.88% from the year-ago period.

FVRR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.65 per share and revenue of $361.71 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +132.39% and +7.21%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Fiverr International is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Fiverr International has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.33 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.98, which means Fiverr International is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FVRR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fiverr International (FVRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.