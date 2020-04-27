Fiverr International (FVRR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $37.78 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.21% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.47% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had gained 50.62% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 16.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 16.09% in that time.

FVRR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 7, 2020.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.48 per share and revenue of $140.32 million, which would represent changes of +17.24% and +31.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FVRR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FVRR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

