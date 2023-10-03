Fiverr International (FVRR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $24.16, marking a +0.46% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had lost 14.38% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.93% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Fiverr International as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Fiverr International to post earnings of $0.49 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 133.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $91.11 million, up 10.38% from the year-ago period.

FVRR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.84 per share and revenue of $361.94 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +159.15% and +7.28%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Fiverr International is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Fiverr International is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.07. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.31, so we one might conclude that Fiverr International is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

