Fiverr International (FVRR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $24.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.85% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.23% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had lost 13.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 2.81%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

Fiverr International will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.49, up 133.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $91.11 million, up 10.38% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.84 per share and revenue of $361.94 million. These totals would mark changes of +159.15% and +7.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Fiverr International currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Fiverr International is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.94. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.66.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

