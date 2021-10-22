Fiverr International (FVRR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $187 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.93% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had lost 10.9% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FVRR as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 10, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.03, down 75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $70.9 million, up 35.44% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $285.92 million, which would represent changes of -93.1% and +50.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FVRR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FVRR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, FVRR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12352. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 57.59, so we one might conclude that FVRR is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

