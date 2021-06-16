Fiverr International (FVRR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Fiverr International (FVRR) closed the most recent trading day at $199.48, moving +0.98% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.54% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had gained 15.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.91%.

FVRR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, FVRR is projected to report earnings of $0.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 30%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $74.57 million, up 58.21% from the year-ago period.

FVRR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $307.02 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +48.28% and +62%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FVRR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FVRR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, FVRR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 455.86. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 55.82.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.