Fiverr International (FVRR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $91.57, marking a +0.2% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had gained 21.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 10.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.78%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FVRR as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 5, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.04, up 78.95% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $36.52 million, up 40.93% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.18 per share and revenue of $147.38 million. These totals would mark changes of +68.97% and +37.64%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FVRR should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FVRR is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FVRR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.