Fiverr International (FVRR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $69.38 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.52% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.59%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FVRR as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, FVRR is projected to report earnings of -$0.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 57.89%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $36.52 million, up 40.93% from the year-ago period.

FVRR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.30 per share and revenue of $147.38 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +48.28% and +37.64%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FVRR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.08% higher. FVRR is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

