Fiverr International (FVRR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Fiverr International (FVRR) closed the most recent trading day at $83.91, moving +1.71% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.89%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had lost 30% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 5.94%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.81%.

Fiverr International will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 17, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.13, up 8.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $76.67 million, up 37.19% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Fiverr International is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Fiverr International is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 93.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 34.18, which means Fiverr International is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

