Fiverr International (FVRR) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Fiverr International (FVRR) ended the recent trading session at $28.19, demonstrating a -1.98% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.76%.

The online marketplace for freelance services's shares have seen an increase of 5.66% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.36%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Fiverr International in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 22, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Fiverr International to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $92.38 million, up 11.13% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Fiverr International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Fiverr International is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.14. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.03.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, positioning it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Fiverr International (FVRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.