Fiverr International (FVRR) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Fiverr International (FVRR) ending at $21.53, denoting a -1.51% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had lost 12.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.71%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.76%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Fiverr International in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 30, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Fiverr International to post earnings of $0.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.73%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $96.37 million, up 4.15% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.36 per share and revenue of $385.29 million, which would represent changes of +21.03% and +6.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Fiverr International is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Fiverr International is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.25. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.02.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.