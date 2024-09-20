Fiverr International (FVRR) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Fiverr International (FVRR) ending at $25.46, denoting a -1.51% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had lost 2.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Fiverr International in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.62, indicating a 12.73% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $96.37 million, showing a 4.15% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.36 per share and a revenue of $385.29 million, indicating changes of +21.03% and +6.62%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Fiverr International. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Fiverr International is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Fiverr International is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.94. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.72.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 55, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Fiverr International (FVRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.